Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. White Sox on May 4, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Byron Buxton, Andrew Vaughn and others when the Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Lopez has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 6.0 innings per outing.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.00), 26th in WHIP (1.111), and seventh in K/9 (11.5).
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|6.0
|8
|6
|6
|7
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|8
|5
|5
|6
|2
|at Yankees
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 11
|7.2
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 5
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 18 RBI (27 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .262/.342/.553 so far this season.
- Buxton hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jose Miranda Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Miranda Stats
- Jose Miranda has 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI.
- He's slashed .230/.293/.336 so far this season.
Miranda Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Jose Miranda or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 29 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 20 RBI.
- He's slashed .259/.366/.429 so far this season.
- Vaughn has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 25 hits with six doubles, six home runs and six walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .217/.268/.426 on the season.
- Robert has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.