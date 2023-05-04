A pair of hot hitters, Byron Buxton and Andrew Vaughn, will try to keep it going when the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB play with 40 total home runs.

Minnesota's .405 slugging percentage is 15th in MLB.

The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Minnesota ranks 13th in runs scored with 140 (4.5 per game).

The Twins' .308 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.

The Twins' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.151).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Lopez has registered three quality starts this year.

Lopez will try to collect his sixth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging six innings per appearance.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Royals W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 4/29/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Away Louie Varland Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians - Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres - Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres - Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo

