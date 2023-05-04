The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has four doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .232.

In 10 of 20 games this year (50.0%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season, Kepler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

