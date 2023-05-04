Jose Miranda -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda is hitting .230 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

In 18 of 30 games this year (60.0%) Miranda has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

In 30 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In nine games this season (30.0%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings