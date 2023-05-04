After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .326 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Polanco has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Polanco has driven home a run in four games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings