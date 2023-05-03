Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. White Sox on May 3, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Andrew Vaughn, Byron Buxton and other players on the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins heading into their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 26 hits with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .257/.327/.545 on the season.
- Buxton hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with four doubles, five home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
Jose Miranda Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Miranda Stats
- Jose Miranda has 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .234/.298/.342 so far this season.
Miranda Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 26
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|3
|8
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Cease Stats
- The White Sox's Dylan Cease (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In six starts this season, Cease has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of five innings per appearance.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11 K/9 ranks 12th.
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|4.0
|9
|7
|6
|3
|2
|at Rays
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|5
|at Twins
|Apr. 10
|5.0
|3
|3
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 5
|5.0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|5
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 28 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI.
- He's slashing .257/.362/.431 so far this season.
- Vaughn hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jake Burger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Burger Stats
- Jake Burger has 15 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI.
- He has a .231/.320/.631 slash line so far this year.
Burger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|6
