You can find player prop bet odds for Andrew Vaughn, Byron Buxton and other players on the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins heading into their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 26 hits with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .257/.327/.545 on the season.

Buxton hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with four doubles, five home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Jose Miranda Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Miranda Stats

Jose Miranda has 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI.

He has a slash line of .234/.298/.342 so far this season.

Miranda Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Royals Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 2-for-3 3 2 3 8

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Cease Stats

The White Sox's Dylan Cease (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In six starts this season, Cease has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11 K/9 ranks 12th.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Apr. 27 4.0 9 7 6 3 2 at Rays Apr. 22 4.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 16 6.0 6 4 2 5 5 at Twins Apr. 10 5.0 3 3 1 6 2 vs. Giants Apr. 5 5.0 1 1 1 8 5

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 28 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI.

He's slashing .257/.362/.431 so far this season.

Vaughn hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 vs. Rays Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Rays Apr. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Jake Burger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Burger Stats

Jake Burger has 15 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI.

He has a .231/.320/.631 slash line so far this year.

Burger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 30 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 vs. Rays Apr. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Rays Apr. 27 2-for-3 2 1 2 6

