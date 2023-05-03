Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wednesday, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since May 3, when he went 0-for-3 against the Royals.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .270.
- Jeffers has recorded a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.80).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Cease (2-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.15), 59th in WHIP (1.385), and 12th in K/9 (11) among pitchers who qualify.
