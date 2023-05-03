Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .310 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- Polanco has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Polanco has had an RBI in four games this year (40.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (30.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|1
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 49 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Cease (2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
