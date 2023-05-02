Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Byron Buxton -- with a slugging percentage of .821 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Royals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 25 hits, batting .258 this season with 14 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Buxton is batting .368 with four homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (18 of 26), with at least two hits seven times (26.9%).
- In 26.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has driven in a run in nine games this year (34.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (19.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 57.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (15.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.96 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.7 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (0-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.