Byron Buxton -- with a slugging percentage of .821 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 25 hits, batting .258 this season with 14 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Buxton is batting .368 with four homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (18 of 26), with at least two hits seven times (26.9%).

In 26.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has driven in a run in nine games this year (34.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (19.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 57.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (15.4%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings