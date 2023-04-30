You can find player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Vinnie Pasquantino and other players on the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals before their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Gray Stats

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (3-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Apr. 24 7.0 3 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox Apr. 18 5.0 7 1 1 7 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 12 5.0 3 0 0 5 2 vs. Astros Apr. 7 7.0 4 1 1 13 1 at Royals Apr. 1 5.0 3 0 0 1 4

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 23 hits with five doubles, a triple, six home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI.

He's slashing .247/.317/.516 on the year.

Buxton has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Royals Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0

Jose Miranda Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Miranda Stats

Jose Miranda has three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI (26 total hits).

He has a .243/.308/.355 slash line on the year.

Miranda takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Miranda Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Royals Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 2-for-3 3 2 3 8 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and eight RBI.

He's slashed .260/.368/.480 on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has four doubles, two triples, four home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI (26 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .232/.277/.411 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Apr. 28 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Twins Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

