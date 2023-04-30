On Sunday, April 30, Byron Buxton's Minnesota Twins (16-12) host Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (7-21) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Twins (-225). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (3-0, 0.62 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (2-2, 6.67 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 14 (77.8%) of those contests.

The Twins have a record of 2-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (25.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

