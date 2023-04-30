The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (hitting .364 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is batting .259 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Kepler has picked up a hit in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (17.6%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kepler has driven in a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year (six of 17), with two or more runs three times (17.6%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.34).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Singer (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.67, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
