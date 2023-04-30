On Sunday, Jose Miranda (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda has an OPS of .663, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .355 this season.

In 64.3% of his games this year (18 of 28), Miranda has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Miranda has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings