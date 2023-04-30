Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jose Miranda (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda has an OPS of .663, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .355 this season.
- In 64.3% of his games this year (18 of 28), Miranda has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Miranda has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.34).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Singer (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.67, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
