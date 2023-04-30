On Sunday, Jorge Polanco (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco has four doubles and two home runs while batting .371.

Polanco enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364 with one homer.

Polanco has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit four times (50.0%).

He has gone deep in two of eight games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.

In 50.0% of his games this season, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 37.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 0 8 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings