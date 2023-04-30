Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jorge Polanco (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Royals.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco has four doubles and two home runs while batting .371.
- Polanco enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364 with one homer.
- Polanco has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit four times (50.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of eight games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 50.0% of his games this season, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 37.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|0
|8 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.34).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.67, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
