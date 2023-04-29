Twins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (16-11) and the Kansas City Royals (6-21) matching up at Target Field (on April 29) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 3-2 victory for the Twins.
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober and the Royals will turn to Brad Keller (2-2, 3.96 ERA).
Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 3, Royals 2.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 14, or 82.4%, of those games.
- Minnesota is 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 124 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 24
|Yankees
|W 6-1
|Sonny Gray vs Jhony Brito
|April 25
|Yankees
|W 6-2
|Joe Ryan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 26
|Yankees
|L 12-6
|Kenta Maeda vs Domingo Germán
|April 27
|Royals
|W 7-1
|Tyler Mahle vs Zack Greinke
|April 28
|Royals
|W 8-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Jordan Lyles
|April 29
|Royals
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Brad Keller
|April 30
|Royals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 2
|@ White Sox
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Michael Kopech
|May 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Dylan Cease
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Shane Bieber
