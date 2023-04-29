Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (16-11) and the Kansas City Royals (6-21) matching up at Target Field (on April 29) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 3-2 victory for the Twins.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober and the Royals will turn to Brad Keller (2-2, 3.96 ERA).

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 3, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 14, or 82.4%, of those games.

Minnesota is 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 124 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule