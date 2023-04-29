The Mexico Open at Vidanta is entering the final round, and Scott Piercy is currently in 23rd with a score of -7.

Scott Piercy at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Scott Piercy Insights

Piercy has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Piercy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Piercy's average finish has been 26th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Piercy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 30 -6 273 0 14 1 1 $961,893

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Piercy has had an average finish of 28th in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Piercy has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Piercy finished 23rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 7,456 yards this week, 161 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Piercy has played in the past year has been 189 yards shorter than the 7,456 yards Vidanta Vallarta will be at for this event.

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy was in the 80th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the eighth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Piercy shot better than 94% of the field (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Piercy fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Piercy did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

Piercy recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that last competition, Piercy's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.1).

Piercy ended the RBC Heritage bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with four on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Piercy finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

+40000

All statistics in this article reflect Piercy's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

All statistics in this article reflect Piercy's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.