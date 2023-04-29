Mark Hubbard is in 30th place, with a score of -6, following the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta.

Looking to place a bet on Mark Hubbard at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Hubbard has finished below par 12 times and scored 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Hubbard has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 30 -8 272 0 18 3 3 $1.9M

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Hubbard has had an average finishing position of 41st.

Hubbard made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Hubbard last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 30th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,456-yard length for this week's event.

Courses that Hubbard has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,236 yards, 220 yards shorter than the 7,456-yard Vidanta Vallarta this week.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 73rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which was strong enough to place him in the 88th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Hubbard was better than 44% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Hubbard recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Hubbard had two bogeys or worse, which was the same as the field average.

Hubbard's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the tournament average of 6.2.

At that last competition, Hubbard carded a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Hubbard finished the RBC Heritage recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Hubbard recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Hubbard Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hubbard's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

