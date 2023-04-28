Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Michael A. Taylor (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .241 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- In 14 of 24 games this season (58.3%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (12.5%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (20.8%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.35 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 59th, 1.149 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
