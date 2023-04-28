On Friday, Max Kepler (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .226.
  • Kepler has recorded a hit in seven of 15 games this year (46.7%), including four multi-hit games (26.7%).
  • He has homered in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Kepler has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • In five games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.35).
  • The Royals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (36 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 59th, 1.149 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
