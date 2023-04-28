Kirill Kaprizov will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. There are prop bets for Kaprizov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

Kaprizov has averaged 21:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Kaprizov has a goal in 33 games this season out of 67 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

In 51 of 67 games this year, Kaprizov has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

In 28 of 67 games this year, Kaprizov has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Kaprizov hits the over on his points prop total is 68.9%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 67 Games 13 75 Points 13 40 Goals 7 35 Assists 6

