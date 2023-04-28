Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .385 with four doubles and a home run.
- Polanco will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with one homer during his last outings.
- Polanco has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit three times (50.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In three games this year (50.0%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.35 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (36 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lyles (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.60), 29th in WHIP (1.149), and 70th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.