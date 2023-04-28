After hitting .241 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has three doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .239.

Gallo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with two homers in his last games.

In eight of 16 games this season (50.0%), Gallo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 37.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 16), and 13.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.5% of his games this year, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings