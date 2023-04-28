After hitting .200 with a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .205 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

In 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Correa has driven in a run in seven games this season (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 22 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Royals Pitching Rankings