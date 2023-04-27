The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .237 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 23 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.7% of those games.

In three games this season, he has homered (13.0%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

