Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .237 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 23 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.7% of those games.
- In three games this season, he has homered (13.0%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.26 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 60th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 78th among qualifying pitchers this season.
