Max Kepler -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on April 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is batting .204 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Kepler has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this season (42.9%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).
  • In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Kepler has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • In five games this year (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.26 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 60th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 78th.
