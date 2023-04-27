Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI last time out, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)
- Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.
- Polanco reached base via a hit in 63 of 104 games last season (60.6%), including multiple hits in 21.2% of those games (22 of them).
- He went yard in 14.4% of his games last year (15 of 104), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.7% of his games a season ago (33 of 104), Polanco drove in a run. In 15 of those games (14.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.
- He scored a run in 44 of 104 games last year (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (9.6%).
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.271
|AVG
|.198
|.387
|OBP
|.308
|.447
|SLG
|.364
|17
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|31
|43/34
|K/BB
|52/31
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|33 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (60.0%)
|15 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (14.0%)
|21 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (46.0%)
|8 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (14.0%)
|17 (31.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (32.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- The Royals are sending Greinke (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 60th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 78th among qualifying pitchers this season.
