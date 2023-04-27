The Boston Celtics are 7-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 3-2 series lead.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 7)

Hawks (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (231)



The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 7-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 7 or more (46.2%).

Boston and its opponents have exceeded the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Hawks are 12-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

When it comes to points, Boston is dominating at both ends of the court, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per game.

The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by draining 16 three-pointers per game (second-best).

Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 three-pointers per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the NBA on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th defensively (118.1 points allowed).

At 25 assists per game, the Hawks are 18th in the league.

In 2022-23, the Hawks are 24th in the league in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

In 2022-23, Atlanta has attempted 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.9% of Atlanta's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.

