Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on April 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Correa has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), with more than one hit four times (19.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (28.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 13
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.26 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Greinke (0-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.61), 46th in WHIP (1.244), and 78th in K/9 (6.3).
