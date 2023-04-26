After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.247) thanks to two extra-base hits.
  • Miranda has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 24 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In seven games this year, Miranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in six of 24 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.25 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Yankees are sending German (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .189 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.