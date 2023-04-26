Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .205.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (30.0%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.25).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.9 per game).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .189 against him.
