Twins vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (13-10) and the New York Yankees (13-10) matching up at Target Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 25.
The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (4-0) for the Minnesota Twins and Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-0) for the New York Yankees.
Twins vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.
- The Twins have won 11, or 78.6%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 10-3, a 76.9% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored 97 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.26).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 20
|@ Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Kenta Maeda vs Tanner Houck
|April 21
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Tyler Mahle vs Trevor Williams
|April 22
|Nationals
|L 10-4
|Pablo Lopez vs Chad Kuhl
|April 23
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Bailey Ober vs Patrick Corbin
|April 24
|Yankees
|W 6-1
|Sonny Gray vs Jhony Brito
|April 25
|Yankees
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 26
|Yankees
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Domingo Germán
|April 27
|Royals
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Zack Greinke
|April 28
|Royals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jordan Lyles
|April 29
|Royals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Brad Keller
|April 30
|Royals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brady Singer
