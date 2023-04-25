The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) are dealing with four players on the injury report as they ready for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, April 25 at 9:00 PM ET.

On Sunday when these squads last met, the Timberwolves bested the Nuggets 114-108 in OT. Anthony Edwards' team-high 34 points led the Timberwolves to the victory. Nikola Jokic had 43 points for the Nuggets.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Anderson SF Out Eye 9.4 5.3 4.9 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Wrist)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score only 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Timberwolves are posting 110.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than their season average (115.8).

Minnesota knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.3 on average.

The Timberwolves rank 23rd in the NBA with 111.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th defensively with 111.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -10 220

