How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves meet in the opening round, with a decisive Game 5 coming up.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 49% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Minnesota has compiled a 28-14 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 26th.
- The Timberwolves score just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
- Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves average more points per game at home (115.9) than away (115.6), and also give up fewer points at home (115) than away (116.6).
- At home, Minnesota allows 115 points per game. Away, it gives up 116.6.
- At home the Timberwolves are picking up 26 assists per game, 0.3 less than away (26.3).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kyle Anderson
|Out
|Eye
|Jaylen Nowell
|Questionable
|Knee
|Naz Reid
|Out
|Wrist
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Hand
