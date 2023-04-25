The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves meet in the opening round, with a decisive Game 5 coming up.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves have shot at a 49% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Minnesota has compiled a 28-14 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 26th.

The Timberwolves score just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves average more points per game at home (115.9) than away (115.6), and also give up fewer points at home (115) than away (116.6).

At home, Minnesota allows 115 points per game. Away, it gives up 116.6.

At home the Timberwolves are picking up 26 assists per game, 0.3 less than away (26.3).

Timberwolves Injuries