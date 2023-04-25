Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Yankees.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)
- Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.
- Polanco had a base hit in 63 out of 104 games last season (60.6%), with multiple hits in 22 of them (21.2%).
- He went yard in 15 of 104 games in 2022 (14.4%), including 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 of 104 games last season (31.7%), Polanco drove in a run, and 15 of those games (14.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
- He scored a run in 44 of 104 games last year (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (9.6%).
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.271
|AVG
|.198
|.387
|OBP
|.308
|.447
|SLG
|.364
|17
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|31
|43/34
|K/BB
|52/31
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|33 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (60.0%)
|15 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (14.0%)
|21 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (46.0%)
|8 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (14.0%)
|17 (31.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (32.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.31).
- Yankees pitchers combined to surrender 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- Cortes (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Friday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.09), 19th in WHIP (1.029), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
