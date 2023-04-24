Monday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (12-10) versus the New York Yankees (13-9) at Target Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on April 24.

The Minnesota Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (2-0, .82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Jhony Brito (2-1, 5.40 ERA).

Twins vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream:

Twins vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Twins have won 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 4-2 when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 91 (4.1 per game).

The Twins have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule