The Minnesota Twins (12-10) and the New York Yankees (13-9) will match up in the series opener on Monday, April 24 at Target Field, with Sonny Gray getting the ball for the Twins and Jhony Brito taking the hill for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +135. The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (2-0, 0.82 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (2-1, 5.40 ERA)

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won 10, or 76.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Minnesota has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have were defeated in both of the games they've played as underdogs this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Yankees this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Twins vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Max Kepler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+275)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

