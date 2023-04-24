Trevor Larnach -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 17 hits.

Larnach has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (12 of 21), with multiple hits four times (19.0%).

In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 42.9% of his games this season, Larnach has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings