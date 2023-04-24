The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .267, fueled by two extra-base hits.

Miranda enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368.

In 68.2% of his 22 games this season, Miranda has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 22 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Miranda has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings