Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)
- Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.
- Polanco picked up a hit in 60.6% of his games last season (63 of 104), with more than one hit in 22 of those contests (21.2%).
- He went yard in 14.4% of his games last year (15 of 104), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco picked up an RBI in 33 out of 104 games last season (31.7%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (14.4%).
- In 44 of 104 games last season (42.3%) he scored, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he scored two or more runs.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.271
|AVG
|.198
|.387
|OBP
|.308
|.447
|SLG
|.364
|17
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|31
|43/34
|K/BB
|52/31
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|33 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (60.0%)
|15 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (14.0%)
|21 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (46.0%)
|8 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (14.0%)
|17 (31.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (32.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees allowed the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
- Brito gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
