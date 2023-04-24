The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Target Field

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .206 with a double, five home runs and six walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 33.3% of his games this season, and 12.5% of his plate appearances.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (four of 12), with more than one RBI three times (25.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

