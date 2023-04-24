The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is batting .206 with a double, five home runs and six walks.
  • Gallo has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in 33.3% of his games this season, and 12.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Gallo has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (four of 12), with more than one RBI three times (25.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.06 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Brito gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 5.40 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
