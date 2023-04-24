Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Heat NBA Playoffs Game 4 on April 24, 2023
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bam Adebayo is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat meet at FTX Arena on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Jrue Holiday Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (-105)
|5.5 (+120)
|7.5 (-154)
|2.5 (+100)
- Jrue Holiday is putting up 19.3 points per game, 0.8 higher than Monday's over/under.
- He collects 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.
- Holiday's assists average -- 7.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Monday's over/under.
- He has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-128)
|1.5 (+140)
|0.5 (-200)
- Brook Lopez's 15.9 points per game are 1.4 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- Lopez has grabbed 6.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Lopez averages 1.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.
- Lopez averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|19.5 (-118)
|9.5 (+100)
|3.5 (-118)
- Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 0.9 points more than Monday's over/under.
- Adebayo has collected 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).
- Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's prop bet (3.5).
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-115)
|6.5 (+105)
|5.5 (-161)
|0.5 (-154)
- The 28.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Monday is 5.6 more points than his season scoring average.
- Butler has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).
- Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
- Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
