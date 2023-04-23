Trevor Larnach and Jeimer Candelario will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank 16th in baseball with 23 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Minnesota is 23rd in baseball, slugging .377.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.227).

Minnesota ranks 21st in runs scored with 88 (4.2 per game).

The Twins rank 28th in MLB with a .296 on-base percentage.

Twins hitters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 26th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 10.0 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.096).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober will start for the Twins, his first of the season.

The 27-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Away Sonny Gray Chris Sale 4/19/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Away Joe Ryan Corey Kluber 4/20/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Away Kenta Maeda Tanner Houck 4/21/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Home Tyler Mahle Trevor Williams 4/22/2023 Nationals L 10-4 Home Pablo Lopez Chad Kuhl 4/23/2023 Nationals - Home Bailey Ober Patrick Corbin 4/24/2023 Yankees - Home Sonny Gray Jhony Brito 4/25/2023 Yankees - Home Joe Ryan Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/26/2023 Yankees - Home Tyler Mahle Domingo Germán 4/27/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Zack Greinke 4/28/2023 Royals - Home Sonny Gray Jordan Lyles

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.