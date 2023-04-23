Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Sunday at Target Field against Patrick Corbin, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Nationals are +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-250). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -250 +200 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won nine of the 12 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

Minnesota has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

Minnesota has played in 21 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times (8-11-2).

The Twins have had a run line set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-4 7-6 6-7 5-3 10-8 1-2

