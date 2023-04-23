Twins vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 23
Sunday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (11-10) taking on the Washington Nationals (7-13) at 2:10 PM ET on April 23. Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Twins, who are favored by our model.
The Twins will call on Bailey Ober versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (1-2).
Twins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.
- The Twins have won nine, or 75%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Twins have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota ranks 21st in the majors with 88 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 18
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Sonny Gray vs Chris Sale
|April 19
|@ Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Joe Ryan vs Corey Kluber
|April 20
|@ Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Kenta Maeda vs Tanner Houck
|April 21
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Tyler Mahle vs Trevor Williams
|April 22
|Nationals
|L 10-4
|Pablo Lopez vs Chad Kuhl
|April 23
|Nationals
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Patrick Corbin
|April 24
|Yankees
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Jhony Brito
|April 25
|Yankees
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 26
|Yankees
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Domingo Germán
|April 27
|Royals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Zack Greinke
|April 28
|Royals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Jordan Lyles
