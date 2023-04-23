The injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) ahead of their NBA playoffs first round game 4 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) currently has four players. The playoff matchup begins at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 from Target Center.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets took down the Timberwolves 120-111 on Friday. Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets in the win with 25 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 36 in the losing effort for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9 Josh Minott SF Questionable Ankle 3.1 1.7 0.3

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Wrist)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score only 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Minnesota has put together a 29-16 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Timberwolves are averaging 111 points per contest, 4.8 fewer points than their season average (115.8).

Minnesota connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.9%.

The Timberwolves average 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in league), and concede 111.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in NBA).

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 223.5

