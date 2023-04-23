Oilers vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW. The Kings hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The Oilers are listed with -155 odds on the moneyline against the Kings (+135).
Oilers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-155)
|Kings (+135)
|6.5
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have been favored on the moneyline 63 times this season, and have gone 37-26 in those games.
- Edmonton has a 26-16 record (winning 61.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- The Oilers have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Edmonton's 85 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 56 times.
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been listed as an underdog 42 times this season, and won 19, or 45.2%, of those games.
- Los Angeles is 5-9 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kings have a 42.6% chance to win.
- Los Angeles' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 42 of 85 times.
Oilers vs. Kings Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- Edmonton has not gone over in its past 10 contests.
- The Oilers and their opponents have averaged 6.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Oilers are putting up 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Oilers are the top-scoring team in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.
- The Oilers rank 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (256 total) in league play.
- The squad has the league's second-best goal differential at +69 this season.
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings didn't go over the total in any of their past 10 games.
- The Kings and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals over their past 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 8.1 goals, one goal lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kings have the league's 10th-best scoring offense (274 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Kings have given up 3.1 goals per game, 254 total, which ranks 16th among NHL teams.
- Their +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
