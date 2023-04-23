Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jorge Polanco (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)
- Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.
- Polanco had a hit 63 times last year in 104 games (60.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- He hit a home run in 15 of 104 games in 2022 (14.4%), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Polanco drove in a run in 31.7% of his games last season (33 of 104), with two or more RBIs in 15 of them (14.4%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- He crossed the plate in 44 of 104 games last season (42.3%), including scoring more than once in 9.6% of his games (10 times).
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.271
|AVG
|.198
|.387
|OBP
|.308
|.447
|SLG
|.364
|17
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|31
|43/34
|K/BB
|52/31
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|33 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (60.0%)
|15 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (14.0%)
|21 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (46.0%)
|8 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (14.0%)
|17 (31.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (32.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Corbin (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 6.30 ERA ranks 71st, 1.750 WHIP ranks 74th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
