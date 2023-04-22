The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa will take the field against Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals at Target Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +230. A 7-run over/under is listed in this matchup.

Twins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -275 +230 7 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-1.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 81.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (9-2).

Minnesota has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Minnesota has played in 20 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-11-2).

The Twins have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-3 7-6 6-6 5-3 10-7 1-2

