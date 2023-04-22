On Saturday, Trevor Larnach (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Larnach? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.333) this season, fueled by 16 hits.

Larnach has picked up a hit in 11 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In 20 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Larnach has driven in a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings