The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor leads Minnesota in total hits (15) this season while batting .238 with five extra-base hits.
  • Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), with multiple hits four times (21.1%).
  • In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kuhl gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 8.59, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
